Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

