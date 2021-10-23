Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.