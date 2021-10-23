Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

