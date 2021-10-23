Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Cap of $364,706.56

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Gems has a market capitalization of $364,706.56 and approximately $752.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

