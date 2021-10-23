General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.42

General Electric (LON:GEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.42 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 103.15 ($1.35). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 103.15 ($1.35), with a volume of 52,074 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

