General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of General Motors worth $722,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.