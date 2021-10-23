Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Head to Head Comparison

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $46.91, suggesting a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66% Generation Hemp -2,538.73% N/A -68.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.23 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -22.62 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 306.99 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

