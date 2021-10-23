Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,429 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Old National Bancorp worth $51,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.77 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

