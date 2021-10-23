Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 304,220 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Progyny worth $51,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,164 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,086. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
