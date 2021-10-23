Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 304,220 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Progyny worth $51,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,164 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,086. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

