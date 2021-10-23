Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 354,647 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of 2U worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

