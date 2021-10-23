Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,639 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,236 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Altair Engineering worth $54,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Altair Engineering by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,389 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $75.89 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -843.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

