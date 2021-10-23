Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Cabot worth $53,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

