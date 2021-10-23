Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Amyris worth $53,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMRS. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

