Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $51,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.