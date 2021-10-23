Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $53,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

