Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.09 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of M.D.C. worth $51,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

