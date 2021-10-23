Geode Capital Management LLC Has $52.90 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of iHeartMedia worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

