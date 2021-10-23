Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.40 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Ormat Technologies worth $53,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
