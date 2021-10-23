Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.90 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Ingevity worth $53,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

