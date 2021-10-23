Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.26 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Futu worth $54,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.