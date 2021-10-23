Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of NanoString Technologies worth $51,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after buying an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,180,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

