Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 771,520 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of KE worth $54,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

