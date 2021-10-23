Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Insmed worth $54,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $12,609,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

