Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $54,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

