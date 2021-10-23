Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $711.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $748.30 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

