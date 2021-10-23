Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $15.72. Glanbia shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1,465 shares traded.

GLAPF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

