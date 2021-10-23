GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

