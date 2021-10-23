Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.95% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,285,000.

NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $26.32 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

