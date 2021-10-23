Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,551 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 149,804 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $51.74 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

