Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Globant worth $53,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $305.07 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

