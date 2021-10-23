Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

