GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $235.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

