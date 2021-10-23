GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,690 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. 20,790,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,276,314. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

