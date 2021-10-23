GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $15.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $909.68. 22,840,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $910.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.