GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 60,566,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,501,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

