GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.73. 1,541,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.