GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 375.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. 5,323,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.