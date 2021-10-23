GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $37.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.92 and a 1 year high of $270.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

