GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $58.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $58,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.