GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

