GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

GOOGL traded down $86.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,751.33. 2,529,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

