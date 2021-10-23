GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 156,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $14,536,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.62. 5,216,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,634. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

