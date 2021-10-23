GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 925 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,703,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

