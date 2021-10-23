GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $449.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

