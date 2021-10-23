Golden Goose Hits 1-Day Volume of $122,121.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $479,126.01 and $122,121.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.