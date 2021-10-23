Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.