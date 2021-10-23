Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 297,835 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $179,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

