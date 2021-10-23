Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,587,843 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $203,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.74 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

