Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 338,086 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Seagen worth $185,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

