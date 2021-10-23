Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.54% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.69 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

